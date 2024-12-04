Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Will Miami Heat Star Play Against Los Angeles Lakers?
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is questionable for Wednesday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Butler missed Monday’s loss to the Boston Celtics with right knee soreness. He is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
Injuries have limited Butler in recent weeks. He missed four games last month with an ankle problem.
Miami started Jaime Jaquez and Haywood Highsmith at the forward spots Monday night. Jaquez recorded 19 points on 5 of 14 shooting. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and three assists in the 108-89 defeat.
“When guys go down, it’s our job to step up and try to fill in those gaps,” Jaquez said. “Coming into this game, I knew I had to be aggressive, which was my mentality.”
Highsmith tallied 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds.
The Heat also listed Kevin Love (back spasms) and Josh Richardson (illness) as questionable. Miami listed Love as probable Monday before downgrading him to out ahead of the road loss.
WARE TO G LEAGUE
Rookie center Kel’el Ware will report to the G League and suit up for the Sioux Falls Skyforce later this week.
Ware, the 15th pick in June’s draft, averages 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He hasn’t played since last Wednesday’s road victory over the Hornets.
The Skyforce host the Windy City Bulls (Chicago’s G-League affiliate) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
This story will be updated.
