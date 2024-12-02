ESPN Questionably Insults Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro in New Player Rankings
Tyler Herro is enjoying a career season and, arguably, the main reason why the Miami Heat are even hovering around .500.
Heat fans are understandably excited about Herro’s present achievements. A regular look at social media shows the same supporters excited about what the future holds for their rising star guard.
ESPN’s NBA staff, however, seemingly would rather live in the past.
Longtime NBA executive Bobby Marks joined three other ESPN analysts in ranking the 25 best players under 25 based on potential. One might think Herro, who is on pace for his first All-Star berth and averages 24 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, landed in the top 10.
Nope. You won’t find Herro in the top 15, either.
What about the top 20? No. Instead, Marks ranked Herro 21st despite his stellar numbers.
“Health has been the main reason Herro continues to hover in the bottom five of this ranking,” Marks said. “He played a career-low 42 games last season, and he has never appeared in more than 67 games since he entered the NBA as a first-round pick in 2019.”
Marks cited Heat president Pat Riley’s comments about Herro’s health in May. Riley called Herro “fragile” and said the guard “definitely” needed to make some adjustments.
Herro has played all 18 games for the Heat thus far.
No one is saying Herro needs to be ranked near the top. Names in the top-5 understandably include San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembayana, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, and Orlando Magic teammates Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
However, ESPN ranked New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson 16th on the same list. Various injuries have limited Williamson to 190 games in five seasons; a foot problem cost him the entire 2021-22 campaign.
Herro has played 302 games in the same span. Even if Williamson is objectively a better player than Herro, why does the former seemingly get a pass when he’s been on the court far less?
“The concern is whether injuries are taking a toll on the athleticism that makes Williamson a special player,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton wrote.
Injuries have been a concern for Williamson since he entered the league six years ago. Herro has battled his share of ailments yet has proven to be far more reliable in staying on the court.
With respect to Williamson and the others who finished above Herro, we disagree with his place on the list. Herro’s potential—and perhaps more importantly, everything he’s done this season—is keeping the Heat’s playoff chances alive and re-affirming his possible place as the next face of the franchise.
At least 11-year-old Tyler Herro would likely be proud of how his older self turned out...
