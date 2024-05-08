Sports Media Personality Sides With Pat Riley, Calls Jimmy Butler "Crazy" Over Clash
There have been plenty different reactions to this week's rift between Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and team president Pat Riley.
Some have sided with Butler for speaking his mind. Some have sided with Riley for doing the same.
Dan Dakich, who hosts a radio show on Outkick.com, chose to back Riley. He said Riley had every right to call out Butler over recent comments. During an interview, Butler said the Heat would have defeated the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks if he were healthy during the postseason.
Without Butler, the Heat lost to the Celtics in five games in the first round. Earlier this week, Riley took exception to Butler's remarks by basically saying he should keep quiet while not playing.
"Pat Riley is not your typical NBA, smooth-talking executive," Dakich said. "Maybe at one time he was but he certainly isn't now. He's at an age, what does he care? He's Riles. He's got the cache."
Dakich, a former NBA player, felt it was necessary for Riley to respond to Butler because it was how he felt. He didn't try to sugar-coat anything.
"I raise a glass to you Pat Riley for speaking the truth," Dakich said. "For not being afraid and why should Riley be afraid? What's he got to be afraid about? `Oh, they're mad at me? Really."'
Riley can say whatever he wants mostly because of his accomplishments. He's got the championship hardware to back it up.
Dakich then ended his rant with one more shot at Butler.
"Jimmy Butler is crazy and everybody knows," Dakich said.