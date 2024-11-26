Miami Heat Bolster Starting Five With Future Hall of Famer in New Trade Idea
The Miami Heat are no strangers to Hall of Famers, with Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen, and Shaquille O’Neal all winning titles in South Florida over the last two decades.
Could Chris Paul be next to join the club?
The Miami Heat need help at point guard, especially with Terry Rozier in a season-long shooting slump. Tyler Herro is thriving at shooting guard and on pace to potentially make his first All-Star team.
In a Nov. 25 article ranking possible trade targets, Bleacher Report suggested the Heat acquire Paul. The future Hall of Famer averages 10.7 points and 8.5 assists for the Spurs.
“Acquiring a pass-first point guard like Paul would do wonders for this offense,” the story said.
Bleacher Report also included Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard as a potential trade target. Of course, the Heat would have to give up significantly more for Lillard than they would for Paul.
Paul makes perfect sense for the Heat if they’re set on one final championship attempt with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Herro all on the roster. Butler is 35 and will hit unrestricted free agency next summer. Paul turns 40 in May.
However, there’s no guarantee the Spurs trade Paul. San Antonio is 9-8 and would make the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today. Victor Wembanyama is dominating opponents and averages 22.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks.
Then again, Paul may request to join a title contender if the Spurs’ playoff chances plummet in the coming weeks. He’s never won a championship and he’s only played in the NBA Finals once.
BOOZER PRAISES BUTLER
Amid his latest search for an elusive NBA championship, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is still impressing former teammate Carlos Boozer.
Boozer, who played with Butler on the Chicago Bulls from 2011-14, praised the veteran All-Star on NBA TV’s NBA GameTime following the Heat’s Nov. 24 victory over the Mavericks. Butler scored a season-high 33 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and totaled six assists in the overtime win.
“Jimmy’s a dog,” Boozer said. “He competes every night; he’s gonna give it to you offensively, defensively. In games like this, sometimes you gotta have these; you’re playing the Mavericks, who went to the NBA Finals last year … At the end of the game, you know you can give it to Jimmy. He can find something.”
Butler averages 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and five assists through 10 games. He missed four games earlier this month with an ankle problem.
HASLEM NOT GIVING UP ON HEAT
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem still believes in his former team, even amid a slow start.
Speaking on NBA TV’s NBA GameTime following the Heat’s Nov. 24 victory over the Mavericks, Haslem expressed optimism about Miami’s long-term chances. He said the key lies in Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro all staying healthy.
Rozier has missed the Heat’s last two games with a foot injury. Butler missed time earlier this month with an ankle problem.
“Until you get those four guys healthy, playing on the basketball court, playing together, building that continuity, you really don’t know what you’re gonna have offensively,” Haslem said.
LARSSON PROVIDES SPARK
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson knows how to maximize opportunities whenever coach Erik Spoelstra calls his number.
Larsson had a career-high 14 points on 75 percent shooting, five rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes in Sunday's win against the Dallas Mavericks. He was a plus 17.
Larsson has now scored in double figures twice this year.
“It feels good,” Larsson said. “It’s all about the first kind of run. We have so many guys off the bench that can do that and play a whole game like this, so it’s really anyone’s day, and if you're off to a good start, they’re going to trust you and put you back in.”
