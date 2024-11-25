Miami Heat Trade Jimmy Butler for Former No. 1 Pick in Shocking Proposed Deal
Jimmy Butler has energized the Miami Heat since returning from his recent ankle injury.
Unfortunately for Heat fans, the days of watching Butler tally points and rally the club to victories may be nearing an end.
At least, that’s part of a recent trade idea Bleacher Report suggested in a Nov. 22 article. The story outlined 10 potential players who could be dealt ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, including Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Could the Warriors exhange Kuminga for Butler? The proposed full trade details are below:
Heat receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, De’Anthony Melton (trade-eligible on Dec. 15), Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick (via Atlanta Hawks), and a 2028 second-round pick
Warriors receive: Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love (trade-eligible on Dec. 15)
Kuminga, 22, averages 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15 games. The Athletic recently reported the Warriors are “more willing than ever” to trade the former seventh pick.
Kuminga has primarily come off the bench after starting the Warriors’ first three games. He’s shooting a career-low 44.5 percent, down from a career-best 52.9 last year.
Wiggins would be an intriguing addition and Butler’s likely replacement at small forward. He’s averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds, both of which are in line with his career numbers. The 2014 No. 1 pick is under contract through the end of next season and has a player option for 2026-27.
Still, the trade doesn’t help the Heat now, nor does it boost their odds of hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. If the Heat plan on trading Butler, acquiring a proven player who can get them closer to winning the Eastern Conference would make more sense.
Butler and Love would at least join a legitimate NBA Finals contender. Golden State leads the Western Conference at 12-4.
LARSON PROVIDES SPARK OFF BENCH
Pelle Larsson knows how to maximize opportunities whenever coach Erik Spoelstra calls his number.
Larsson had a career-high 14 points on 75 percent shooting, five rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes in Sunday's win against the Dallas Mavericks. He was a plus 17.
Larsson has now scored in double figures twice this year.
“It feels good,” Larsson said. “It’s all about the first kind of run. We have so many guys off the bench that can do that and play a whole game like this, so it’s really anyone’s day, and if you're off to a good start, they’re going to trust you and put you back in.”
SIMMONS RIPS ‘HEAT CULTURE’
For the past several years, the Miami Heat have prided themselves on the term "Culture."
It has helped them become one of the most successful organizations in the NBA. It is, if you will, their way of life.
Media personality Bill Simmons recently questioned if this culture still exists on his podcast on The Ringer. He seems to think it died the day the Heat failed to land Damian Lillard in the 2023 offseason. After saying that Miami was his preferred destination, Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers could not agree to a trade deal.
It led to Lillard joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
"Since then, the 2024 New York Knicks kind of stole their identity," Simmons said. "They had a terrible year. [Pat] Riley got mad at [Jimmy] Butler. The [Terry] Rozier trade turned out to be kind of blah ... Bam's [Adebayo] gone backward. I assume that's going to turn around but I'm just pointing out he doesn't look like a top 15 player in the league. Nikola Jovic, who they were all excited about, blah."
MORE HEAT NEWS
ESPN Critical of Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat’s Big Three in New Rankings
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Making All-Star Case With One Key Advanced Stat
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.