Miami Heat Earn Surprising Grade for Rookie Class Amid Early Controversy
The early returns on the Miami Heat’s rookie class have been mixed, especially amid first-round pick Kel’el Ware’s lack of playing time.
It’s a good thing second-round pick Pelle Larsson is here.
Bleacher Report graded every team’s NBA rookie class through the season’s first month. The Heat, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, earned a B. Larsson, the 44th pick out of Arizona, is largely to thank after averaging 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in his first nine games.
Larsson had a career-high 14 points and five rebounds in Sunday’s overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks.
“He can shoot the ball, he can handle the ball, he can finish, he can guard,” teammate Jimmy Butler said about Larsson on Sunday. “I think that as the game continuously slows down for him, he’s just going to get more and more comfortable and better.
"It’s really going to be hard for [coach Erik Spoelstra] to take him off the floor.”
On the other hand, Ware hasn’t seen the floor much lately. The 15th pick is averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in eight games. He didn’t play against the Mavericks on Sunday.
Social media users have flooded timelines with posts questioning why Ware doesn’t see more action. Spoelstra urged patience on Ware’s development when speaking with reporters last week.
Bleacher Report remains bullish on Ware’s long-term future, even if he might be glued to the bench in the short term.
“Ware’s length and bounce are undiminished, and he has a future in the league as (at least) a high-energy big,” the story said.
COULD HEAT TRADE ROZIER?
From watching a single Miami Heat game this season, it's clear guard Terry Rozier isn't playing up to his potential.
The Heat surprisingly acquired Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets at last year's trade deadline, expecting to see a similar level of production. Instead, the 30-year-old is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists on 38 percent shooting through 12 appearances.
Miami's front office could move on from just a year removed from the deal if Rozier doesn't return to prior form. Assuming competing for a championship with star Jimmy Butler is their top priority, acquiring star-level talent is the No. 1 priority in February.
FanSided proposed the following major trade between the Heat and Lakers:
Lakers receive: Rozier, Josh Richardson
Heat receive: D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent
Do you think the Heat should make this move, or are they better off finding another home for Rozier?
BUTLER’S AGENT DEFENDS STAR FORWARD
Butler is off to a rollercoaster start to the regular season.
Some games it appears he's still in his prime while others have fans questioning his ability to continue as the Heat's top option. Even with Butler's dominant performance in an overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks, fans are doubting his consistency.
"Jimmy Butler isn't going to be able to do this every night but the fact that he can still have performances like this tells me everything I need to know....," one user posted to X. "You do not want to see a healthy Jimmy Butler in the playoffs."
This remark caught the attention of Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, who quickly jumped to his client's defense.
"Why isn’t he? Just make him play the point , over and over and over again," Lee wrote in response.
