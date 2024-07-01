Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Silences Critics Of Bronny James Getting Drafted
Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade defended Bronny James during an appearance on the TODAY show Monday.
Wade said James has put in enough work to get drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. Critics have said he was chosen solely because his father, LeBron, plays for the Lakers.
"I think that a lot of people don't have a chance to see the work that athletes put in," Wade said. "They haven't seen Bronny James get up at 5:00 in the morning to go live his dream out and put in the work behind the scenes."
The duo is set to make history as the first father and son to play in the NBA. Wade said the key for Bronny is blocking out the criticism because his dad has done that throughout his 21-year career.
"So, you can't listen to that," Wade said. "Like I said, if you're not there with me every day, if you're not going through the moments where you gotta embrace the suck - when you not going through the moments where you don't - you wanna quit because it's so hard. If you're not in this with me, you can't - I can't listen to you comment about me. And so, hopefully Bronny has his headphones on."
Wade said their debut will mark one of the greatest events in league history.
"I love it. I love it. It's history," Wade said. "LeBron has been incredible for this game. Incredible is not even a big enough word....I remember the day Bronny was born and now to see that he has the opportunity to play in the NBA."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.