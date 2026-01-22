Inside The Heat

Miami Heat-Portland Trail Blazers Injury Update: Vital players' status in question

A couple more key players might sit out on Thursday night.
Alex Toledo|
Nov 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) passes to guard Norman Powell (24) against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) passes to guard Norman Powell (24) against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat announced that guard Davion Mitchell was listed as 'doubtful to play in Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, dealing with a shoulder contusion. Additionally, guard Norman Powell was listed as questionable with lower back tightness.

Earlier today, Mitchell had been listed as questionable while Powell was listed as probable.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Questionable - Back

Davion Mitchell: Doubtful - Shoulder

Kel'el Ware: Out - Hamstring

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

BLAZERS

Sidy Cissoko: Questionable - Illness

Jrue Holiday: Questionable: Calf

Jerami Grant: Questionable: Achilles

Robert Williams: Questionable: Knee

Scoot Henderson: Out - Hamstring

Kris Murray: Out - Back

Matisse Thybulle: Out - Knee, Thumb

Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles

Blake Wesley: Out - Foot

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 22, 10:00 p.m. EST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, KUNP Channel 16/47.1, BlazerVision (Portland)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (23-21) and Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) Blazers meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 136-131, win on November 8 and has now won eight of the last 10 overall against Portland. The Heat are 31-43 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 14-23 in home games and 17-20 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kasparas Jakucionis

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

BLAZERS

G Jrue Holiday

G Shaedon Sharpe

C Donovan Clingan

F Deni Avdija

F Toumani Camara

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +1.5 (-110), Blazers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +100, Blazers -118

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after win over Sacramento Kings: "We brought a force to the game. Defensively they were able to score at times but it was just the force, the intentionality. There felt like a collective spirit right from the tip and then we were able to maintain that. "

"A lot of guys had contributions, I could go down the list, but, obviously, Bam was very good. Pelle just continues to grow, he's doing a lot more play-making now, but he brought a force to the game on both sides of the court that just kind of became contagious."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Alex Toledo
