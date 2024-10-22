Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade To Serve As Inaugural Editor Of New Magazine
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade serves as inaugural guest editor for a new publication designed to mix sports, style and fashion.
Wade teams up with Carine Roitfeld and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld to launch the new publication which debuts in the spring/summer of 2025. The publication has yet to be named.
It is going to be a biannual magazine that delves into the dynamic intersection of fashion, style and sports, according to a release issued by CR brand Tuesday morning.
This is a time where sports and fashion are more connected than ever. This project aims to break boundaries. Each issue is going to feature exclusive interviews and striking visuals. It will also contain thought-provoking essays which highlight the synergy between fashion icons and athletic legends.
From the latest trends in sportswear to exploring the personal journeys of athletes, the publication provides readers with an insider’s view of this vibrant cultural intersection.
“Fashion and sport are two powerful forms of expression that inspire millions around the globe," Roitfeld said. "We aim to create a space that celebrates this fusion and showcases the unique stories that emerge when these worlds collide.”
Restoin Reitfeld could not hold back his love for the mixture of sports and fashion.
"Our goal is to create a fresh, bold, and inspiring platform that builds a community of individuals who, like myself, are as passionate about sports as they are about fashion," Restoin Reitfeld said. "This new vertical is a natural extension of CR but with a twist that will appeal to a broader audience. We're bringing together sports and style in a way that hasn't been done before, creating a brand that transcends categories while offering something truly distinctive."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.