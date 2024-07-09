Miami Heat Selfie With LeBron James After USA Basketball Practice Goes Viral
The Miami Heat of today and the past are well represented for USA Basketball this summer in Las Vegas.
They proved it by snapping one photo after Monday's Olympic practice. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took a selfie with players Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez while former Miami star LeBron James made a cameo.
The photo quickly became an Internet sensation.
Spoelstra is one of the assistants for Team USA while Adebayo and James will compete for their country later this month in Paris. Jaquez, who enters his second NBA season, is helping them prepare as a member of the Select Team.
In Monday's scrimmage, Team USA held on for a one-point victory. The game was saved by a last-second block by Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis.
For Spoelstra and James, it was a reunion of the Big Three era. The Heat dominated the league from 2010-14 behind James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. They won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals.
Spoelstra is trying to find similar success in the post-LeBron years. He's made it to two more Finals but lost to James (Lakers) in 2020 and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) in 2023. With Jimmy Butler aging, Adebayo and Jaquez could become the cornerstones of the franchise.
Last year Adebayo completed his third season as an All-Star while Jaquez was an All-Rookie performer.
