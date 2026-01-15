Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Final Injury Update: Multiple players' status revealed
The Miami Heat announced that forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (knee soreness) and guard Davion Mitchell (shoulder contusion) will sit out Thursday night's game against the Boston Celtics.
On the other hand, guard Tyler Herro (rib/toe contusion) and forward Nikola Jovic (knee soreness) will be available to play.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out - Knee
Tyler Herro: Available - Toe/Ribs
Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder
Nikola Jovic: Available - Knee
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
CELTICS
Josh Minott: Out - Hamstring
Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), NBC Sports Boston
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (21-19) and Boston Celtics (24-15) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Celtics recorded a, 129-116, win in Boston on December 19. The Heat are 54-87 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-42 in home games and 24-45 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
CELTICS
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
C Neemias Queta
F Jaylen Brown
F Sam Hauser
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +2.5 (-106), Celtics -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Heat +124, Celtics -146
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "I think now we have positive teaching points from this. We're going to conquer the third quarter. We've had so many incredible first halves, even in the games that we've lost. If we can get some of these games, like even where we play poorly in the third, just get to the fourth, we have great competitors in our locker room.
They love these kind of moments where it's electric in there and you have to make big plays. So it was good to see us overcome the third quarter, there was a little bit of a glitch there where we kind of went back to some of the things that get us in trouble."
