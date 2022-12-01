Actress Nia Long Devastated By Marriage Issues While Boston Celtics Thriving Under New Leadership
The Boston Celtics are the story of the NBA.
They have the league's best record, the leading candidates for MVP (Jayson Tatum) and Coach of the Year (Joseph Mazzulla).
One the other side of the joy is the pain for actress Nia Long, the wife of former Celtics coach Ime Udoke. Long recently discussed what she has gone through after the Celtics announced a one-year suspension of Udoke because of an inappropriate relationship with a team employee.
"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," Long said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "It was devastating, and it still is."
The Celtics, who play the Miami Heat Friday in Boston, are thriving despite the situation away from the court. They defeated Miami Wednesday, improving to 18-4.
Long, meanwhile, continues to deal with the hurt.
"If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK," Long said. "It’s very disappointing.”
