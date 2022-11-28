Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Learning To Impact Games In More Ways Than Scoring

Herro has played well as a facilitator the past three games

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro entered the NBA with a reputation of being a scorer, particularly a shooter.

It is a label he has tried to shed during his career and he's recently shown an effort has been made. While struggling from the field, Herro averaged 10 assists the last two games.

He had his first triple-double in Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

"Just trying to impact winning," Herro said. "Obviously, people know me for my scoring and my ability to create shots. The shot hasn't been falling but just continuing to impact the game in different ways. Honestly, scoring probably doesn't make [coach Erik Spoelstra] as happy as he does seeing me impact the game in other ways."

Here's what teammates are saying about Herro:

Bam Adebayo: "These last couple of games he's been making amazing reads Just being at his own pace and not letting people speed him up ... He was doing the little things," Adebayo said. "That's the biggest thing about off nights."

Caleb Martin: "Not everybody's got that willingness to learn and expand their game. The next part of people's game of guys who can put the ball in the hole is sharing. Whenever you get so caught up in scoring the ball, a lot of guys don't necessarily want to do that next step."

