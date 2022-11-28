Miami Heat's Max Strus Wastes Little Time Getting Back Into Flow

Miami Heat guard Max Strus once was considered an afterthought when he first entered the NBA.

Now, he is considered an asset.

The Heat realized how much they missed Strus when he was sidelined two games because of a shoulder injury. He returned Sunday and scored 16 points in the Heat's victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Strus made 4 of 10 3-pointers.

"He really picked up where he left off," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Not necessarily making shots, he just does a lot of things to help your team. Those 3s were important but he does a lot of good things for us defensively, too. Whether we're in the zone or the man, he's just in the right spot a lot because of his size. He helps us on the glass."

9 Gallery 9 Images

Strus is among the players who are working their way back from injuries. The Heat are also awaiting the return of Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Duncan Robinson (ankle). Both have been sidelined for extended periods but could be ready for Wednesday's game at the Boston Celtics.

"I'm looking at the health reports and everybody's trending in the right direction," Spoelstra said. "In the meantime, this has given other guys the opportunity to step up. At the end of the day, you have to find different solutions to win in this league."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat defeat Hawks and win third straight game. CLICK HERE.

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Sunday's win. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro hoping to stay injury-free. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com