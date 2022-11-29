Another Vote For The Miami Heat As The NBA's Most Puzzling Team

SI.com breaks downs the highs and lows of the Heat this season

During their last road trip, the Miami Heat lost four straight games that disappointed the locker room.

Last week they rebounded by winning three straight entering Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The up and down season makes the Heat the most puzzling team according to SI.com writer Chris Herring.

Here is how Herring viewed the Heat so far this season.

"Over their last 16 games, the Heat—coming off a run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals—have lost two straight, then won two straight, then lost two straight, only to win three straight, then lose four straight," Herring wrote. "At the moment, they’re in the midst of a three-game winning streak as they prepare to square off with the red-hot Celtics—the club that knocked them out to reach the Finals last season—twice in Boston before heading to Memphis to play the Grizzlies next week."

For a full look at the article, click here.

