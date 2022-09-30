Boston Celtics' Addition Of Blake Griffin Makes It Even Tougher For Miami Heat In The East

The Miami Heat yet again lost a great opportunity to sign a player to fill the power forward position.

On Friday, six-time All-Star Blake Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics.

Griffin, 33, is coming off a mediocre, two-year tenure with the Brooklyn Nets after spending four years with the Detroit Pistons. Before the Celtics grabbed him, he was linked to several teams, including the Miami Heat. Last year Boston defeated the Heat in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals. Griffin is their second offseason addition that also includes guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Heat made a push to sign Griffin after P.J. Tucker signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency. Signing Griffin would've given the Heat a proven player at power forward. Instead, the Heat entered training camp with Caleb Martin as the projected starter. There has even been talk of forward Jimmy Butler playing some at the four.

The Heat, who were the No. 1 seed in the East last year, made little changes to this season's roster. It remains intact, with the only addition being rookie Nikola Jovic.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson