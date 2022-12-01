Boston Celtics' Addition Of Malcolm Brogdon Is Perhaps Proof The Miami Heat Needed Better Offseason

The Celtics' key free agency pickup was a factor in Wednesday's win against Heat

Life is good for Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon.

He's playing on the league's best team and comfortable in his role as the top reserve.

“This is a treat for any NBA player," Brogdon told reporters earlier this week. Whether you ask Marcus Smart, [Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, anybody, it’s a treat to play on a team like this.”

Brogdon is giving the Celtics everything the Miami Heat had hoped to acquire in the offseason. The Heat were unable to make any moves in free agency, so they returned with basically the same roster.

While the Celtics improved to 18-4 after defeating the Heat Wednesday, the other team in last year's Eastern Conference finals is still struggling. The Heat, who are just 10-12, could have used an offseason acquisition like Brogdon. He had 21 points in Wednesday's victory and is averaging 14.4 this season.

"There’s a lot of good here," Brogdon said. "I remind the guys of that when times get tough because there’s always going to be times and days when there’s lulls, guys can get a little unhappy. It’s just part of the nature of the business, but for me and Blake (Griffin), we’ve been in situations where the team is not winning, and the team is really struggling and there’s chaos. I try to encourage guys to be appreciative of what they have here.”

