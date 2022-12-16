Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Has Strong Interest In Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Wade says becoming scorer leader would rank No. 1 on James' long list of individual accolades

LeBron James already holds plenty of NBA records and will likely end his career with more.

Ranking them is almost impossible but close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade knows which one James will cherish the most. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade said he thinks passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list would rank No. 1 for James.

"He’s not a selfish individual on a basketball floor," Wade said in the interview. "But I feel that if there is one record that LeBron wants to walk away with more than the assist record, it would be the scoring record. And it’s because of what people say he cannot do, right?”

James needs 795 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar, who has held the mark since 1989. Wade said becoming the scoring champion would solidify James' status among the NBA elite.

“And because he’s so great at other things and it comes so natural to him, just the one thing that was not necessarily natural, he now has an opportunity to be what we know it’s going to take somebody another 40 years before they are able to even come close to, right," Wade said. "So it’s amazing. At least if I can’t be there on the day that he does it, I hope to be somewhere in front of a TV, and I’ll definitely be one of the first text messages that he reads when the game ends.”

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com