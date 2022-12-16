Miami Heat's Orlando Robinson Makes An Immediate Impact

Robinson gave the Heat quality minutes Thursday against Houston Rockets after being called up from G League

A few days ago, Orlando Robinson was playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League.

On Thursday, he was helping the Miami Heat pick up a key road victory. Robinson had nine points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in the 111-108 win.

"Orlando really just coming in off the airplane and playing 36 minutes basically," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He gave us a great presence under the rim on both sides. He was guarding the basket and going vertical and making them take some tough shots. I thought he rebounded well in traffic and he gave us a presence offensively with his screening."

Robinson's performance was especially considering the Heat were without centers Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon because of injuries.

"The coaching staff told me to get ready for it and be prepared for it and that's what I was," Robinson said. "I was up for the opportunity."

