Eastern Conference Recap: Milwaukee Bucks Fall to Brooklyn Nets in Blowout Loss

The Brooklyn Nets are slowly emerging as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The return of star point guard Kyrie Irving has reestablished the one-two threat of he and Kevin Durant.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night, it was Irving and Durant that led the way in the 118-100 victory. But the contributions from the other starters made the difference. Nic Claxton and Royce O’Neale each contributed at least 17 points. Claxton’s 19-point game tied his season high, while O’Neale had his highest scoring performance since Nov. 1 against the Chicago Bulls.

On the defensive end, the Bucks committed 18 turnovers, leading to 24 of Brooklyn’s 118 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. The Bucks fell to second in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics (23-10). The two play each other on Christmas Day at 5 pm.

OTHER NOTES

-The New York Knicks have lost back-to-back games after an eight-game win streak. Their 118-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls dropped them to 18-15 on the year. RJ Barrett’s 44 point performance was overshadowed by a last second DeMar DeRozan game-winner.

-Atlanta Hawks stars Dejounte Murray and Trae Young each put up 26 to crush the Detroit Pistons. Murray’s return from injury elevates the Hawks back to first place in the Southeast Division.

-The Boston Celtics continue to make their case as the best team in the league. They defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night to improve to a league-best 23-10. Despite only getting 14 points from their bench, the Celtics outscored the Timberwolves by 12 with star performances. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 66 points, while Al Horford and Marcus Smart added an additional 35. Brown scored 23 of his 36 in the fourth quarter.

