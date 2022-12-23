Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Have The Second-Best Odds Of Landing Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young could reportedly request a trade if his team doesn't become a contender.

The sports gambling website Betonline.ag listed the Miami Heat as the No. 2 favorite should Young decide to leave Atlanta. The Heat's odds of landing him are 7-2, only trailing the Dallas Mavericks (5-2).

Here's what Inside The Heat wrote recently about Young's situation:

Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were in the Eastern Conference finals and on the verge of becoming a championship contender.

Now, they are possibly on the way to losing their best player and beginning a rebuilding process that some are urging the Miami Heat to do the same. According to Bleacher Report, Hawks guard Trae Young may request a trade if the team isn't competitive the remainder of the season. Last year the Hawks lost to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs and are No. 8 in the conference standings at 16-16.

"Young, 24, is as competitive as they come and has a strong desire to win big in this league," Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes wrote. "He's under contract through the 2026-27 season but has an early termination option after the 2025-26 season."

The report is similar to when TNT analyst Charles Barkley suggested the Heat start a rebuild. The Heat, too, are 16-16 and way off last year's pace of making the conference finals.

"It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."

