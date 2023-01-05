Finger Surgery Sidelines Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson For At Least A Month

Robinson adds to the long list of injured Heat players this season

Add forward Duncan Robinson to the long list of Miami Heat players who will miss extended time this season.

Robinson underwent successful finger surgery Wednesday and will miss at least one month.

“We’ll be able to manage it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve been doing it all year. Even throughout this time when we’ve been playing better, more consistent, we’ve had to deal with it. So the excuses are thrown out that door or any other door.”

Robinson recently because the Heat's career leader for 3-pointers made, surpassing Tim Hardaway. Robinson, who also holds the Heat's single-season 3-point record, had fallen out of the rotation earlier this season before making his way back.

His absence should create more minutes for Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo. The Heat are also without Nikola Jovic, who is sidelined for a month because of back problems.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to the loss against Lakers. CLICK HERE

Skip Bayless gives tasteless take on Damar Hamlin injury. CLICK HERE

Heat rookie Nikola Jovic sidelined at least a month. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com