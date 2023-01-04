Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Out At Least A Month

The Miami Heat announced rookie Nikola Jovic will miss at least four weeks because of back issues.

Jovic was most recently with the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. In 15 games this season, Jovic has averaged 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes.

Jovic has had his ups and downs this season. At times, he's flourished but the Heat have also brought him along slowly.

"Everything is important for him this year, really," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said recently. "When he's with us, it's important just to see how we operate, what expected from a workload standpoint, from a player development standpoint. Also, learning how to stay ready so you don't have to get ready and that your opportunities can happen at any time. We're not just going to play him 40-plus minutes. He has to earn those minutes and contribute to winning to be able to get more minutes."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from Friday's loss to Denver Nuggets. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss to Nuggets. CLICK HERE

LeBron James unsure how many years he will play. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com