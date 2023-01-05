How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night

Miami was defeated by the LeBron-less Lakers.

The Miami Heat had the chance to go three games above .500 for the first time this season. The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV Wednesday night, leaving Miami with an opportunity to capitalize and build on their winning record.

Instead they suffered a 112-109 loss in Los Angeles, causing Heat fans to let out some frustration on losing to the shorthanded, struggling Lakers.

Bam Adebayo had 30 points but it ended the streak of the Heat being undefeated when this happens. Adebayo also recorded 13 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Heat fans praised Adebayo for his effort.

Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder scored a season-high 32 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter to help overcome a six-point deficit.

The criticism for Dewayne Dedmon and Kyle Lowry continued after another night of underwhelming performances.

The Heat continue their road trip against the Phoenix Suns (20-19) Friday night.

