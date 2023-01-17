Former Miami Heat Coach Stan Van Gundy Speaks On The Difference of `90s Vs. Today's Practice

Former Miami Heat coach Stan Van Gundy had an old-school approach when he walked the NBA sidelines.

He was more Pat Riley, less, say, Erik Spoelstra. In an era where players are given more time off, Van Gundy spoke on the subject recently on Twitter.

Van Gundy, who coached the Heat from 2003-05 and later the Orlando Magic for five seasons, said the league has a problem if injuries have increased despite players getting more rest.

"90’s NBA teams had just a trainer and a strength coach, they practiced more often and harder and played more back to backs," Van Gundy tweeted. "Teams now have huge medical & “performance” staffs and value rest over practice. Yet injuries and games missed are way up. Something’s not working!"

The Heat are among the teams who often use the maintenance method, or give players the night off. It started in 2014 when Dwyane Wade missed 28 games to rest his knees. Wade had a legit excuse because he was coming off knee surgeries and had his knee drained once during a playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

It has since increased, with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry having several rest days this season. The maintenance approach appears here to stay, so it's up to the league to find a solution.

