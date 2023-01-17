How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Monday's Loss Against Atlanta Hawks

During the three-game win streak, Miami Heat fans were feeling optimistic about the season going forward.

After Monday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, that optimism was short-lived. Many fans blamed the loss on the decision-making of coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Spo cost us the game with his decision-making,” user HeatCulture said. “Kept Jimmy on the bench for 7 mins when we needed him to start the 4Q, took Bam out for no reason, had Herro/Strus in the same lineup which led to easy buckets for the Hawks. Just don’t understand him.”

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 54 points but nobody else scored more than 15. After combining for more than 45 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo only totaled 17 total on a combined 7 of 18 from the field. In Caleb Martin’s first game since Jan. 4, he only had seven points in 26 minutes. Fans continue to call upon the front office to trade for a bigger power forward or another playmaker.

“This version of the Heat without big moves is a zombie,” one user said. “55 million salary is washed or parked (Lowry, Duncan, Dedmon) and there is no true power forward to start or close the games. We also lost Tucker and never replaced him. At the same time our main competitors got better!”

The Heat look for redemption against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.