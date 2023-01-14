Three ESPN Analysts Count Out Miami Heat On Making Repeat Appearance In Eastern Conference Finals

Mike Wilbon, Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose believe they Heat lack the firepower to make return trip

Before the Miami Heat's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, the ESPN crew on "NBA Countdown" had some choice words Erik Spoelstra and his team.

When asked about the Heat's chances of returning to the Eastern Conference finals, all three analysts said no. Below is list of what they said, with the reasons ranging from the improvements by other teams and the Heat lacking firepower.

The Heat are hoping they can improve once the team gets healthy because they've dealt with injuries all season.

Here are the takes:

Stephen A. Smith: “Let me be very clear: No one, I repeat, no one on the planet Earth roots harder for the Miami Heat than me, okay?” he said. “I want them to win, badly. But I don’t think it’s going to happen. I will tell you this, though. I’ll give ’em a chance if Tyler Herro is launching.”

Jalen Rose: "Make a push? Yes. Win the conference? No. Make the conference finals? No."

Mike Wilbon: Boston, Cleveland, in particular, they got better in the offseason. I don't know if I'm going to throw Miami into that category."

