Former Miami Heat Player Charged With Assaulting Daughter

Former Miami Heat player Amar'e Stoudemire responded to allegations of him assaulting his daughter.

Stoudemire was charged on Sunday in Miami. He took to social media to defend himself by posting on Instagram.

"I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children," Stoudemire wrote. "I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy."

According to a copy of the police report obtained by The Miami Herald, Stoudemire allegedly struck his teenage daughter during an argument at his Miami home.

Stoudemire played for the Heat for one season in 2015. He is a native of Orlando and was one of the last players to go from high school straight to the NBA. His best years were with the Phoenix Suns, where he was a perennial All-Star.

