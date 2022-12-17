What’s Next for Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson?

Robinson’s role has continued to shrink from last season.

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was once considered to be one of the NBA’s best shooters.

Now, he is barely a factory with the Miami Heat.

Robinson’s name is now trending more in trade rumors for more prominent players.

With Tyler Herro’s breakout this year, Robinson’s place on the team continues to diminish. His scoring inconsistency limits his game, fueling the one-dimensional label. The emergence of Max Strus and rejuvenation of Victor Oladipo only makes finding playing time harder.

Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million contract in 2021, with $80 million guaranteed. He came off consecutive seasons averaging at least 13 points and shooting better than 40 percent from the arc.

Last season left questions about Robinson’s place on the team. Robinson averaged 10.9 points on 37.2 percent shooting from 3-point range.

He only played 12 minutes per game in the postseason. One Eastern Conference executive ripped Robinson’s contract, via Heavy Sport’s Sean Deveney.

“You can argue that he has the worst contract in the league,” the executive said. “There are other big ones that are bad, like the Knicks paying Julius Randle or the Ben Simmons contract. But those are guys who have value because they can still produce. With Robinson though, he has a big deal, a long deal, and a bad deal. He has been really bad as a shooter, and we know he can’t defend. So what is he bringing to the table?”

With such a large contract on low production, Robinson may be on the move soon. Trade rumors have linked him to the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat vs. Spurs preview in Mexico City. CLICK HERE

Heat fined $25,000 by the league for injury report issues. CLICK HERE

Soccer on Jimmy Butler's mind during Mexico City trip. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.