Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Can Relate To Russell Westbrook

Wade says it was tough as his skills declined on the court

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was the go-to guy for most of his NBA career.

He then become a secondary player once LeBron James arrived in 2010 and later was a role player once he returned back to the Heat in 2018. Now, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is dealing with the same thing.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade detailed the process.

"Well, first, it’s a lot of things that come with that before you even get to Russ, right," Wade said. "When you talk about a player like Russell or myself who’s had the ball, who’s been responsible for 50-plus percent of their team’s points on a nightly basis, when this is who you become, this is who you identify with and this is who everyone expects you to be. And then everyone in the world is watching you get older, and they feel that it’s some kind of decline that you don’t necessarily maybe feel or see, but you know your game is not where it was when you’re 18. But you don’t see that massive decline that the world thinks they see. People don’t understand."

Westbrook, a former MVP, is among the players the Heat could attain after the trade deadline.

