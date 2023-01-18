Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation

Morris gets into a collision with San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan

It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes.

On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.

"He actually did like a wrestling move on me," Morris said. "I said that's impressive, I told him. It was impressive because he used a lot of force & he kind of flipped me. He got me.”

Sochan added, "Just being a little cheeky is something I do."

It was two years ago when Morris was involved in an incident with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. After a Morris elbow, Jokic responded by tackling him from behind. The play caused Morris, who sustained a neck injury, to miss 58 games.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat unable to catch up to Hawks' fast start. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss to Hawks. CLICK HERE

ESPN analysts throw shade at Heat. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com