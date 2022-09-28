Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who helped lead the Miami Heat to their first championship, was brutally honest when speaking on the "Big Podcast with Shaq" podcast about Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka situation.

Last week Udoka was suspended the season for what apparently was an extramarital affair with a Celtics employee. Udoka is married to actress Nia Long, but O'Neal refused to make any judgement.

"I was a serial cheater," said O'Neal, who was a key role on the Heat's 2006 title team. "It would be crazy and "blasphemous for me to get up here and say `boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that. I know these guys personally. I know they're going through a lot because I went through a lot. I just wish certain parties weren't involved. I've known Nia Long for a long time. I like her."'

Instead of criticizing Udoka, O'Neal called out his shortcomings as a husband.

"I'm never the guy that's going to get up here because of my platform and fake it," O'Neal said. "I did it. I was the best at it. I'm not proud of it. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable important years with my children from doing it. I refuse to get up here and say, `you shouldn't have did this, you shouldn't have did that. I'm not that guy. I'm real with this situation."'

