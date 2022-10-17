Skip to main content

Former Miami Heat Player Still Has Feelings For His Ex?

Lamar Odom posts photo of his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian on social media

Former Miami Heat player Lamar Odom is perhaps best known for his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. 

The couple divorced in 2016 but Odom often sends reminders of his regrets. He recently posted a picture of them on Twitter expressing his feelings. Above the pic, he wrote, "Missing my best friend." 

Odom only played for the Heat for one season (2003-04). He was involved in the trade that allowed Miami to land Shaquille O'Neal, which led to the Heat winning their first NBA title in 2006. 

But Odom, who has dealt with drug issues, has often spoken of his failed marriage to the reality TV star. 

'[When you] take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t," Odom said in an interview with Elle magazine earlier this year. "It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it's like therapeutic a little bit and I do miss her and her family dearly."

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. 

