Miami Heat Sign Dru Smith To A Two-Way Contract

Miami Heat guard Dru Smith will be given an opportunity to become the next development player turned key contributor.

On Wednesday, the Heat signed him to a two-way contract. The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Smith went undrafted out of Missouri in 2021. The Heat also waived Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder, Orlando Robinson and Jamaree Bouyea.

Smith fills the spot of Marcus Garrett, who held a two-way until he sustained a wrist injury earlier this week that would keep him out at least four weeks. Jamal Cain holds the other two-way contract. Teams are only allowed two on the roster.

In recent years, the Heat have had several two-way contracts players have impacts. They include Duncan Robinson, Derrick Jones Jr., and Gabe Vincent. All three became rotation players at some point in their tenure.

Two years ago, Robinson set the franchise's single-season record for 3-pointers and last season Vincent started several games in place of Kyle Lowry while he was injured or away from the team because of personal reasons.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Rookie Nikola Jovic adjusting to playing center. CLICK HERE

Patience is key for Victor Oladipo. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.