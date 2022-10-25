Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Unlikely To Be Involved In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks

The Miami Heat were once among the targets for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

According to one gambling website, the Heat are not among the potential suitors for Westbrook. The Heat were not on the list for BetOnline.ag.

Here's the list:

Russell Westbrook Next Team IF Traded

Indiana Pacers

3/2

Charlotte Hornets

2/1

San Antonio Spurs

3/1

Utah Jazz

6/1

New Orleans Pelicans

8/1

Phoenix Suns

10/1

Brooklyn Nets

12/1

Here's another on Westbrook about him being comparable to Heat legend Dwyane Wade coming off the bench:

quite the change for Wade after so many years as a starter. For the most part, he handled it well. In fact, he enjoyed it so much during his final "Last Dance" season. He set a Heat record with 35 points off the bench.

"I actually did it myself," Wade said of coming off the bench at the time. "I was like, ‘I’m going to come off the bench because I want to make this work.’ This is when I was in the other place [Cleveland]. And then obviously coming back here, coming to this team that already had things going, I was comfortable already in my role. But for me, it was just trying to figure out, ‘How can I be successful? How can my team be successful?’ What I needed to do. I really didn’t need to reach out to somebody to find that out. I needed to look within, and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”

