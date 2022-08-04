Skip to main content

Has The Miami Heat's Quiet Offseason Dropped Them In The East?

The Heat have already dropped in the NBA.com offseason power rankings

It seems like so long ago when the Miami Heat completed the season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and came within one game of the NBA Finals. 

A slow free agency period has transformed the Heat from contenders to still needing another piece to becoming a serious title threat. At least that is how it appears from a national perspective. NBA.com recently released its offseason power rankings. Despite all their accomplishments a year ago, the Heat checked in at No. 4 behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers

According to the NBA.com's John Schumann, the Heat's biggest question entering next season is adding another big man to offset the loss of P.J. Tucker. He signed with the 76ers in July. 

"The departure of Tucker leaves the Heat without any kind of power forward," Schumann wrote. "So if they (essentially) stand pat over the next 11 weeks, they’ll likely be starting Max Strus, Caleb Martin or Jimmy Butler at the four. Their defense was actually better, both in the regular season and in the playoffs, with Adebayo on the floor without Tucker (102.5 points allowed per 100 possessions in 898 total minutes) than it was with them on the floor together (104.9 in 1,542). But opposing lineups had something to do with that (when they were together, they were generally defending opposing starters) and Tucker’s departure (not that they should have paid what the Sixers did) leaves the Heat with a lack of size and depth up front. Adebayo played a total of 32 minutes (all in the regular season) alongside Dewayne Dedmon or Omer Yurtseven."

Schumann makes great points. At some point, the Heat have to address this issue. The question is this: are they too late? So many free agents have already been taken. There are reports of the Heat having interest in Brooklyn Nets LaMarcus Aldridge and Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns. 

Aldridge is serviceable, even with his best years behind him, and Crowder is a solid intangible player but can either have an impact like Tucker last season? 

