Skip to main content

Miami Heat Prevent First-Round Pick Nikola Jovic From Playing For Serbian National Team

Report says the Heat want Jovic to work out with team instead of abroad

The Miami Heat want all the developmental time with first-round draft pick Nikola Jovic before he enters his first season. 

So the Heat have decided against allowing Jovic to play for the Serbian National Team next month is Prague. Games are schedule from Sept. 2-8. 

According to the website eurohoops.net, Jovic will not play at the Heat's request. The Oklahoma City Thunder took the same approach with Aleksej Pokusevski, who is also from Serbia.

“For [Aleksej] Pokusevski and [Nikola] Jovic, we did not get permission from their teams,” Serbian National coach Svetislav Pesic told the website. “The teams want the players to work there and get ready for the new season.”

The Heat usually allowed their players to compete internationally, most recently guard Goran Dragic with the Slovenian team. It was different with Dragic because he was already an experienced NBA veteran. 

Although Jovic has played professionally for the past several years, he is still considered a newbie to the NBA. The Heat want to get much work as possible with Jovic before training camp opens in late September. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Veteran Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry On Dealing With Issue That Kept Him Away From Team: "I'm Still Dealing With It."

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_17691503_168389536_lowres
News

Is Collin Sexton On The Miami Heat's Free Agent Radar?

By Jayden Armant4 hours ago
USATSI_18323369_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On Top Shooting Guard Rankings

By Shandel Richardson5 hours ago
USATSI_18026580_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In LaMarcus Aldridge

By Cory Nelson5 hours ago
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Makes Harsh Assessment Of New Jimmy Butler Hairdo

By Shandel RichardsonAug 2, 2022 3:59 PM EDT
USATSI_18512593_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Andre Iguodala Says 2012 Olympic Team Would Beat Original Dream Team

By Cory NelsonAug 2, 2022 12:24 PM EDT
USATSI_14033832_168389536_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell And Bam Adebayo Once Again Spark Trade Speculation After Pro League Appearance

By Cory NelsonAug 2, 2022 8:39 AM EDT
USATSI_18149732_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Draws Hilarious Reaction After Posting Workout Video

By Shandel RichardsonAug 1, 2022 4:27 PM EDT