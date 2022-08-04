Skip to main content

Did Jae Crowder Hint He Was Interested In Returning To Miami?

Crowder's tweet suggested he would welcome a reunion with the Heat

The Miami Heat yet to acquire a power forward to replace P.J. Tucker but one former player may be pushing for a return. 

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder raised some eyebrows with a tweet suggesting a Heat reunion. 

“CHANGE IS INEVITABLE," Crowder tweeted earlier this week. "GROWTH IS OPTIONAL.!! I BELIEVE ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE… I WANNA CONTINUE GROWING.!”

A month ago, Crowder also hit the like button on a tweet stating how he could potentially emerge as a replacement candidate for Tucker. 

Tucker signed with the 76ers in July, leaving Caleb Martin as the most experienced power forward on the roster. 

Before joining the Suns, Crowder helped the Heat make the 2020 NBA Finals his one season in Miami. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.  Crowder averaged 11 points and five rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field in 20 games. 

Acquiring Crowder would put provide the Heat an experienced big man who can also score from the perimeter. He has been a proven 3-point shooter throughout his career. 

