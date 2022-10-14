`House Party' Reboot Will Have A LeBron James Feel To It

During LeBron James' last year with the Miami Heat, he began filming for the movie Trainwreck.

He starred alongside actress Amy Schumer. It was the first acting of his career but has hardly been his last brush with Hollywood.

On Friday, the trailer for the reboot of the 1990s classic "House Party" was released. The film is co-produced by James. It stars other NBA players and celebrities, including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis.

Here is a look at the trailer:

The original House Party featured the rap group "Kid N Play." The film was about two high school students throwing a party while their parents were away.

The remake is similar, only there is the James element. The stars, Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, find themselves in James' empty mansion. They decide to throw a party while James is away.

The film is expected to debut sometime this winter.

James recently starred in Space Jam 2 and co-produced the Netflix "Redeem Team" documentary.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.