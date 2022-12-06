How To Watch The Detroit Pistons At Miami Heat Tuesday, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: Miami
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -8.5
VITALS: The Heat and Pistons meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, as the Heat have not lost a season series to Detroit in seven consecutive seasons. The Heat are 65-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 37-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games. For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Pistons, Buddy Boeheim (G League), Cade Cunningham (shin), Braxton Key (G League) and Isaiah Livers (shoulder) are out.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
PISTONS
F Bojan Bogdanovic
F Isaiah Stewart
C Marvin Bagley III
G Jaden Ivey
G Killian Hayes
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Jimmy Butler on losing to a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies: “They did what they were supposed to do, had a couple men down and came out and competed extremely hard and played extremely well.”
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
Takeaways from the Heat's loss to Memphis Grizzlies. CLICK HERE
How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss in Memphis. CLICK HERE
Father and son recreate Dwyane Wade/LeBron James moment. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6
Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com