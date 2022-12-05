Father And Son Recreate Iconic Dwyane Wade/LeBron James Moment

They paid tribute to Wade assist to James' dunk in Milwaukee

Nearly 12 years ago, the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were part of one of the NBA's most iconic photos.

Recently, a father and son recaptured the moment and shared it on social media. In December of 2010, Wade and James executed a no-look pass and slam dunk at the Milwaukee Bucks and the photo became a great moment in league history.

A father and son mimicked the moment on Twitter. Here's a look:

The play is arguably the signature moment of James and Wade's tenure with the Heat. They played together from 2010-14, winning two championships in four straight NBA Finals appearances.

Wade retired after the 2019 season and is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, is in his 20th season and will likely surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

