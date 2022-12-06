How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday Night

The Miami Heat’s Monday night loss against the Memphis Grizzlies drew some strong reactions from fans.

“This is why I’m never confident after a win because I don’t know what team will show each night,” one fan said. “Tonight this team didn’t care besides Herro and Caleb. Got outplayed by a G-league Grizzlies team. 22 and 13 can’t take nights off with the lack of talent on this team. Pathetic.”

Optimism was high in Miami after the team had a gritty overtime win against their rival Boston Celtics. The return of Jimmy Butler gave fans hope for a shift in momentum for the rest of the season. For now at least, that momentum has stopped.

This loss felt similar to the one last year against the Golden State Warriors, which featured the viral argument between coach Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler. Golden State was playing without Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. This game was played without the Grizzlies’ three best players, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Instead, it was Memphis point guard Tyus Jones in the spotlight, scoring a career-high 28 points.

The Heat bench is starting to draw concern as well. The reserves were a large part of their success last season but haven’t had much impact this year.

The Heat look to rebound against the Detroit Pistons at home Tuesday night.



Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.