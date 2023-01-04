Indiana Pacers' Bennidict Mathurin Stay True To Brash Form By Trashing-Talking Former Miami Heat Player

Mathurin has hilarious interaction with Jamaal Magloire during Monday's Pacers-Raptors game

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin has a history of trash-talking former Miami Heat players.

On Monday, it was Jamaal Magloire's turn.

Mathurin got into a back-and-forth with Magloire, who played for the Heat from 2008-11 and is now a Toronto Raptors assistant. It happened during the Pacers-Raptors game when the two were jawing. Here's the video:

Mathurin is no stranger to trash-talking former Heat players. Before he was drafted, he took LeBron James to task.

"A lot of people say he’s great," Mathurin said. "I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me."

In his first meeting with James, Mathurin actually backed it up. He finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in a Pacers victory while James had 21 points and seven rebounds.

