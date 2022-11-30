Is Bam Adebayo Ready To Take The Torch With Miami Heat As Luka Doncic Has In Dallas?

Adebayo in position to replace Dwyane Wade like Doncic has Dirk Nowitzki

Guard Luka Doncic has all but made Dallas Mavericks fans forget about Dirk Nowitzki, the most celebrated player in franchise history.

Doncic had 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the Mavericks' 116-113 victory Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. He now has 20 40-point games, which ties Nowitzki for second-most in franchise history.

"It's getting boring," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "I mean, let's see something different. Maybe [he can] do it with his left hand. I'm just joking. Look, he's one of the best in the world, and that's what he does. Some of us can take him for granted. The man is special."

With Doncic replacing a legend in Dallas, have the Heat found their next Dwyane Wade in Bam Adebayo? Nowitzki and Wade retired in 2019, leaving their organizations searching for the next superstar.

Through the past nine games, Adebayo has shown he is capable of carrying the torch. He is in the middle of the best stretch of his career, averaging 23.4 points and 10.5 rebounds. He's averaged 35 points the past two games, both wins.

Luka Doncic and Bam Adebayo over the years 8 Gallery 8 Images

“He’s just such a key player,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s such a winner. He’s an absolute winner. He can morph into so many different roles for us where he makes it look so much easier to the average fan – everybody just wants him to score 40.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com