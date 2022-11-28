Is Dewayne Dedmon Silently Improving For the Miami Heat?

Dedmon has received some praise for his performances lately.

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been a constant target for criticism, dating to last season.

However, Dedmon is getting some praise on Twitter for his performances the past couple of games.

He has scored in double-digits four of his last seven games.

Dedmon is averaging 7.2 points off the bench this season while shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range. He was 6 of 7 from the field against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night, scoring 13 points and six rebounds.

Dedmon was a member of the Hawks from 2017-2019 and again briefly in 2020. During his time in Atlanta, Dedmon averaged career-highs in nearly every statistical category. Against his former team, he made a gesture in reference to his nickname “The Mechanic.”

As a backup center, Dedmon’s task is to be a role player for the Heat. His veteran experience helps with the younger players coming off the bench. In addition, his size helps defend against opponents.

Dedmon seems to finally be in some positive light after receiving backlash for his play.

The Heat need all the positive performances they can get. They face the Boston Celtics Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 in consecutive games. Last year the Celtics eliminated the Eastern Conference finals.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.