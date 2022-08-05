Skip to main content

Is Gordon Hayward A Viable Backup Plan In Free Agency For Miami Heat?

Reports have linked Heat with Hayward in case they are unable to land Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell
The Miami Heat’s are still in search of a power forward and their sights could be set on Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke this week with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said Hayward could be a ‘Plan B’ option if they fail to land Kevin Durant. 

“I think a guy they will keep an eye on is Gordon Hayward,” the executive reportedly said of the Heat. “Charlotte’s in a tough position with the (Miles) Bridges thing, they have (Steve) Clifford coming in, they’re in a position to rest things a little bit around LaMelo Ball. Hayward has two years left,” the exec continued. “It’s a short-term move for Miami, but they need to make their move now. You can play him at the 3 and go big or go small at the 4. He’s a guy they’ve had interest in before.”

Hayward would be a reasonable addition to the Heat’s roster as he averages 15 points in his career. He can also provide some 3-point shooting.

The downside is Hayward, who the Heat coveted during free agency in 2017, has a history of injuries. Some would even say he's yet to regain All-Star form since he sustained a gruesome ankle injury while playing with the Boston Celtics. 

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat.

