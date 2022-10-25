Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning'

The Miami Heat haven't started the season the way they expected.

The dropped three of a four-game homestand and begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Jimmy Butler spoke of the state of the team after Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

"We got to start winning," Butler said. "I think we got to do all the little things right. I'm talking about rebounding and getting back [on defense], sharing the rock, stuff we already know. It ain't too much really to say. We definitely got to take care of homecourt and we haven't been doing that. Now it's time to do the hard thing, go win on the road."

Butler singled out the team's defensive woes. The Raptors had 25 fastbreak points.

"We've got to get back [on defense]," Butler said. "We talked about it before the game and we talked about it last game as well. We just didn't execute it and it's because everybody is being aggressive crashing the boards."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said playing on the road could be beneficial because of the bonding experience.

“This is an opportunity for us to really start to connect and face some adversity on the road," Spoelstra said.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com