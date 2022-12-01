LeBron James Questions Why Media Failed To Ask About Jerry Jones Photo

James curious to why he had to answer questions about Kyrie Irving's anti-Jewish comments but not Jerry Jones

A few weeks ago, LeBron James was pelted with questions about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving retweeting a film that some considered anti-Jewish.

On Wednesday, James had a question of his own to the media: Why didn't ask him about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in a group of white students blocking blacks from entering an Arkansas school in 1957.

"I got one question for you guys before you guys leave," James said. "I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo," James said. "But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that."

James, who led the Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013, has often spoke on social justice issues, ranging from Trayvon Martin to Donald Sterling to Robert Sarver.

"Me personally, I don't condone any hate to any kind," James said. "To any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand," James said at the time. "I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people. And he has since, over the last -- I think it was today, or yesterday -- he apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it's unfortunate."

