LeBron James Reportedly Declined Pat Riley's Request To Play For Less Money In 2014

Report says James refused to take a pay cut before leaving for the Cleveland Cavaliers

There are several stories on why LeBron James left the Miami Heat in the summer of 2014. 

Longtime NBA writer Marc Stein recently wrote James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers because of money. He reported Heat team president Pat Riley requested James take a pay cut so the organization could overhaul the roster. 

James declined. 

"Hearing about the level of latitude James Harden says he granted the Sixers in his contract negotiations reminded me of a little-known tale stemming from Miami’s attempts to convince LeBron James to stay on South Beach in the 2014 offseason before James decided to go home to Cleveland for a second stint with the Cavaliers,” Stein wrote.

Stein wrote the piece in light of Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden taking less money this summer so they could strengthen the roster. The Sixers signed former Heat forward P.J. Tucker during free agency. 

“That summer, Miami’s Pat Riley and noted Heat front-office strategist Andy Elisburg hosted James’ agent Rich Paul and longtime NBA agent and attorney Mark Termini, then the lead negotiator for Klutch Sports, for a meeting to discuss what the Heat could do roster-wise depending on various contract constructions … and to see if there was any way James’ representatives would agree to something less than a maximum deal to afford the Heat more financial flexibility for roster building ... The proposal, either way, was greeted with silence … and James soon returned to the Cavaliers on a two-year, $42 million deal with a player option in Year 2 designed to give him an immediate opportunity to return to free agency if he wished and apply maximum pressure on the Cavaliers’ front office to make win-now moves.”

