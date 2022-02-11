Skip to main content
Player(s)
Dewayne Dedmon
Team(s)
Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Producing On The Offensive End

Dewayne Dedmon has scored double-digits in consecutive games for the first time since December

If Dewayne Dedmon starts to score like he has been in the last matchups, the Miami Heat could have another spark to an already electric offense. 

In the past two wins, he has averaged 11 points against the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans.

His field goal percentage (58 percent) is the third-highest of his career. He has been mostly characterized as just a big body and a defender, but the 7-footer is becoming a two-way threat. 

In December, Dedmon scored double-figures in five straight games. His production only declined in January because the return of key players from injury. Still, Dedmon has served as a spark off the bench. He has even earned the nickname "The Mechanic." 

“I’ve been challenging them every game," Dedmon said. "When we get in the game, we have to make sure there’s no letup, we control the lead or take it up,‘”

Read More

Since, he has retained some of that high-level scoring within the early part of February. So while Dedmon may not get as much playing time as his teammates, that could change if he continues to put up numbers like he has recently.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The Heat trade KZ Okpala to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for second-round pick in 2026. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley named among the NBA's top 15 coaches. CLICK HERE

Why the Miami Heat are getting hot at the right time. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

USATSI_17658087_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Producing On The Offensive End

1 minute ago
USATSI_17586210_168389536_lowres
News

All-Star Rosters For Team Durant And Team LeBron Revealed

16 hours ago
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reflects On First Encounter With Pat Riley

18 hours ago
USATSI_12310105_168389536_lowres
News

Like Jimmy Butler, Maybe Fourth Team Is The Charm For James Harden

18 hours ago
USATSI_17631449_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Josh Richardson Once Again On The Move

20 hours ago
USATSI_17609107_168389536_lowres
News

James Harden Trade To Philadelphia Shakes Up Things In The East For Miami Heat

22 hours ago
USATSI_17637378_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Wants NBA To Revert To Physical Days

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17637136_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Has A New Best Friend On The Roster

Feb 10, 2022