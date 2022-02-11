Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Producing On The Offensive End

Dewayne Dedmon has scored double-digits in consecutive games for the first time since December

If Dewayne Dedmon starts to score like he has been in the last matchups, the Miami Heat could have another spark to an already electric offense.

In the past two wins, he has averaged 11 points against the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans.

His field goal percentage (58 percent) is the third-highest of his career. He has been mostly characterized as just a big body and a defender, but the 7-footer is becoming a two-way threat.

In December, Dedmon scored double-figures in five straight games. His production only declined in January because the return of key players from injury. Still, Dedmon has served as a spark off the bench. He has even earned the nickname "The Mechanic."

“I’ve been challenging them every game," Dedmon said. "When we get in the game, we have to make sure there’s no letup, we control the lead or take it up,‘”

Since, he has retained some of that high-level scoring within the early part of February. So while Dedmon may not get as much playing time as his teammates, that could change if he continues to put up numbers like he has recently.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The Heat trade KZ Okpala to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for second-round pick in 2026. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley named among the NBA's top 15 coaches. CLICK HERE

Why the Miami Heat are getting hot at the right time. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant